Community members invited to attend Bend-La Pine Schools Q&A

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Spring Q&A Session of the Bend-La Pine Schools Board of Directors Leadership is set for Thursday, April 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Caldera High School in the auditorium.

Board Chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia, Vice-Chair Marcus LeGrand, Superintendent Steven Cook and other members of the district’s leadership team will be present to answer questions submitted from community members.

Individuals can submit questions for consideration in advance, as well as at the event as time allows.

A moderator will ask questions of the panel, grouped by common themes.

Individuals planning to attend may register in advance.

To register or to submit a question, complete this form.

An audio recording will be made available following the conclusion of the event.

Interpreters are available upon request.

If individuals require assistance to complete the form, or if additional accommodations are needed during the event, please contact Bend-La Pine Schools at 541-355-1000, at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting date.

Caldera High School is located at 60925 SE 15th Street, Bend.

Individuals should use the entrance on the east side of the school to access the auditorium, where this event will be held.