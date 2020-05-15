Commissioners thank officials, businesses for help with reopen plan

Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority approved requests to reopen Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties starting Friday.

Deschutes County Commissioners responded by thanking local health officials and businesses for helping the commissioners develop the phase one reopening plan.

“Please do your part to help our community maintain and go forward,” Pattie Adair, chair of the Deschutes County Commissioners, said. “Per state guidance, Deschutes must remain in phase one for at least 21 days, which means June 5th. It’s a ways out there, but we’re on the way up.”

Adair also asked people to be civil as they move through phase one with continued restrictions in place.

Businesses opening to the public must follow strict guidelines outlined by the state, and people are asked to continue to take precautions, like wearing a mask when social distancing isn’t possible.

Gatherings larger than 25 people are still not allowed.