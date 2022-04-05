Comedian Nate Bargatze and singer-songwriter Amos Lee to perform in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Comedian Nate Bargatze and singer-songwriter Amos Lee are joining the Hayden Homes Amphitheater lineup this summer.

The venue announced Tuesday that Bargatze will perform on Friday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m. as part of “The Raincheck Tour”, with tickets ranging from $39.50 to $75.

The Grammy-nominated comedian also hosts his own podcast, Nateland.

Philadelphia-born Amos Lee, along with special guest Danielle Ponder, are visiting the amphitheater on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $39.50 to $69.50.

Online presale for both shows starts Thursday, April 7 at 10 a.m. with the password LOCAL.

Tickets are on sale on Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. online or in-person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.