Forecasters issue flood watch for Columbia River

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Unusually heavy rain and a melting snowpack have pushed the Columbia River to near flood stage from Vancouver to Longview.

That’s according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters issued a flood watch Sunday for areas along the Columbia in the greater Vancouver and Portland metro areas, as well as along the lower Columbia and Interstate 5 corridor in Cowlitz County.

RELATED: Central Oregon forecast

By Sunday, the river had risen to 15.56 feet in Vancouver and covered part of the Waterfront Renaissance Trail.

The rising river levels follow an unusually wet stretch of weather fueled by an atmospheric river of subtropical moisture. Forecasters say river levels will approach flood stage repeatedly through Wednesday morning.