Columbia River Circuit Finals rodeo happening in Redmond this weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Cowboys and cowgirls are competing for the region’s top crown in Redmond.

The Columbia River Circuit Finals is happening through Saturday at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

Eighty-four competitors will take part of the event. The winners will not only take prize money, but earn a trip to the national circuit finals.

“We bring the top 12 guys here to Redmond and, yeah, I come in about fourth and I got a quite a bit of work ahead of me to catch it first. I don’t know that I could actually be done here, but I know it’s a great rodeo. We got all the events and it should be good,” said professional bull rider Brady Portenier.

Tickets are still available at this link.

The Columbia River Circuit includes other local rodeo events like the High Desert Stampede, Sisters Rodeo and the Crooked River Roundup.

