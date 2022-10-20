Columbia River Circuit rodeo finals in Redmond this weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Columbia River Circuit rodeo finals are happening Thursday through Saturday at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

Oregon, Washington and Northern Idaho make up the Columbia River Circuit for rodeo competition. Professional athletes can choose which circuit they want to compete in.

“This rodeo means a few things. You can win a lot of money, which always is helpful. It counts for world standings for next year. Everyone’s main goal,” said Jesse Brown, one of the athletes.

The same 12 athletes will compete each of the three nights for a chance to win the year-end title.

Each night of action starts at 7:00 p.m. at the First Interstate Bank Expo Center. You can order tickets at this link.

