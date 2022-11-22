Gay bar shooting suspect faces murder, hate crime charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The man suspected of opening fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs is being held on murder and hate crime charges.

The charges surfaced in online court records Monday, two days after the attack that killed five people and wounded many others.

The records showed that 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich faced five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury in Saturday night’s attack at Club Q.

The charges were preliminary, and prosecutors had not filed them in court.

Officials on Monday revised the number of people hurt down to 18, including 17 who suffered gunshot wounds.

