▶️ PHOTOS: 9 semis, 12 other vehicles in crash on snowy Colorado highway

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Both directions of Interstate 70 were closed between Near Watkins, Colorado to the Kansas Border on Wednesday afternoon. Approximately nine semis and 12 passenger vehicles were involved in a crash.

Colorado State Patrol released these pictures of the crash from the scene. Officials said that it started with a jack-knifed semi at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday that caused a chain reaction of slide-offs and accidents.

At least 50-60 vehicles, including semis and passenger vehicles, were stuck in the backups and closure.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the lanes were closed due to near-zero visibility conditions.

