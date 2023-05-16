Police: Colorado driver tried to switch seats with his dog to avoid DUI arrest

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Police in Springfield, Colorado, say a suspected DUI driver tried to switch seats with his dog in an effort to avoid being arrested.

The dog was let off with a warning, police said.

Here is the press release from the Springfield Police Department:

On 05/13/23 around 1130 pm Springfield Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling at 52 miles per hour in a posted 30 mile per hour zone near 7th and Main St.

The driver attempted to switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat, as the SPD officer approached and watched the entire process. The male party then exited the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he was not driving. The male party showed clear signs of intoxication and when asked about his alcohol consumption the male party ran from the Officer.

The male party was apprehended quickly within about 20 yards of the vehicle.

It was discovered that the male was driving from Las Animas to Pueblo and got lost in Springfield. The male party was also found to have two active warrants for his arrest out of Pueblo.

BCSO arrived and assisted with the incident and the male party was medically cleared at the hospital and then booked into the Baca County Jail for his warrants and also charged with; Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, Driving while ability impaired, driving under suspension, speeding 20-24 over, and resisting arrest.

The dog was given to an acquaintance of the driver to take care of while the party was in jail. The dog does not face any charges and was let go with just a warning.