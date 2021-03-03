Colorado/Columbia roundabout project to begin Thursday; area closed until May

The City of Bend will begin a major roundabout construction project Thursday at the intersection of Colorado Avenue/Columbia Street, closing the area until May.

A detour will be set up on Emkay Drive to divert traffic through the area, but take an alternate route if you can.

The project is part of two roundabouts scheduled for the area.

A second roundabout is slated for Simpson Avenue and Columbia Street, near the old Mt. Bachelor Park & Ride lot and Pavillion.

Construction on that project will begin in May and expects to last until August.