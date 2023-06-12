▶️ VIDEO: Bear gets locked in pickup while going after dog food

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Colorado wildlife officials shared video of a bear being freed from a pickup after it apparently went after a bag of dog food.

According to officials, bears can open car doors, and will do so if they smell food inside.

“Dog food + unlocked truck = bear trapped in your truck,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted.

A wildlife officer opened the door and yelled at the bear to get out. The bear ran, paused, then took off again after being yelled at some more.

The lesson here: If you’re in an area where bears are known to roam, make sure to take food out of your vehicle.

