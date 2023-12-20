by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

This feels right out of a Hollywood movie plot.

Police in Commerce City, Colorado, say a female stole a car from a parking lot last Saturday and the crime was caught on security video. What makes it bizarre is that the car belonged three armed robbers who were holding up a check cashing business at the time.

Because the getaway car was stolen, police say they were able to catch two of the robbery suspects who were forced to leave on foot.

“So ma’am– whoever you are– we’d like to shake your hand. Then slap a pair of handcuffs on it because you’re also facing Motor Vehicle Theft charges,” Commerce City Police said on Facebook.

