College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams by 2026 season

The College Football Playoff that determines the national champion is expanding from four teams to 12.

It will happen no later than the 2026 season.

The plan approved by a group of university presidents calls for the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams to make the playoff.

The at-large teams would be chosen by a selection committee. The top four seeds would be conference champions and get first-round byes.

A 12-team, 11-game postseason system to crown a champion could be worth as much as $2 billion in media rights to the conferences that play major college football.