COIC overwhelmed with requests; closes small biz grant applications early

The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC) is no longer accepting applications for a small business relief grant program that began accepting applications just last Friday.

COIC received a ‘high volume’ of requests — 384 applications asking for $2,376,168 — since Oct. 16 for the grants and was advised by the state to close the grant portal, according to community and economic development manager Scott Aycock.

Aycock said COIC will now sort through the received grant applications for eligibility and will work on ways to make more funding available.

COIC originally planned to close applications on Nov. 15. Eligible applications could receive grants from $5,000 to $50,000 each.

COIC has already awarded more than $520,000 in grants in two previous rounds of the program, which first launched in July.