COIC launches another round of small biz, nonprofit COVID relief grants

The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC) and a network of local partner organizations are offering another round of grants to Central Oregon small businesses and non-profits negatively impacted by the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.

Eligible applicants can receive grants from $5,000 to $50,000 each. The application period opens today, October 16, and will close at midnight on Sunday, November 15.

To apply, visit https://www.coic.org/grant/

COIC has already awarded more than $520,000 in grants in two previous rounds of the program, which first launched in July. Businesses or non-profits who received grants in previous rounds are eligible to apply again for limited additional funding. Eligibility requirements have also been expanded to allow for more applicants to qualify for funding compared to previous rounds.

Businesses that have received less than $100,000 in small business assistance through the CARES Act (such as PPP, EIDL, EIDLA, the Oregon Cares Fund for Black Relief + Resiliency and other programs) are now eligible.

Additionally, even if a business or non-profit was not prohibited from operations by the Governor’s Executive Order 20-12, the applicant could be eligible if they can demonstrate a 25% reduction in revenue (reduced from 50% previously required) over a 30-day period in 2020 compared to a comparable period in 2019.

A complete overview of program guidelines and eligibility requirements is available at https://www.coic.org/grant/

As in previous rounds, eligible applicants must have 25 or fewer employees as of February 29, 2020, be located in Crook, Deschutes, or Jefferson County, and current on all federal, state and local taxes.

Sole proprietors are eligible and encouraged to apply! Non-profit organizations must have federal 501c3 status to be eligible.

COIC is administering the delivery of this program in partnership with the OSU-Cascades Innovation Co-lab and a broad network of local and regional partners, including: Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties; the cities of Bend, Madras, and Redmond; the Warm Springs Community Action Team; Central Oregon Small Business Development Center (SBDC); Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO); the Latino Community Association; NeighborImpact; Opportunity Knocks; and the La Pine, Sunriver, Bend, Sisters, Redmond, Prineville-Crook County, and Madras-Jefferson County Chambers of Commerce.

This program is funded by the State of Oregon General Funds and Lottery Funds administered by the Oregon Business Development Department.

COIC was designated a Council of Governments in 1972 under ORS 190 and serves the local governments of Central Oregon.

COIC provides regional services for employment and training, alternative high school education, business loans, planning and governance, community and economic development, and public transportation services operated by Cascades East Transit.

For more information, visit www.coic.org