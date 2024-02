by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Thursday morning in Redmond, you can grab a cup of joe with a Redmond police officer.

The Redmond Coffee Company is hosting “Coffee with a Cop” from 9:00-11:00 a.m.

It’s an opportunity to ask questions about policing, the new public safety facility, or just get to know your local law enforcement.

