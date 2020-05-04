COEIN Update: St. Charles requires universal masking

ST. CHARLES HEALTH SYSTEM REQUIRING UNIVERSAL MASKING

Beginning Monday, May 4, St. Charles Health System is now requiring any persons entering a St. Charles hospital or clinic to wear a mask, to prevent the asymptomatic spread of COVID-19.

Patients and visitors are encouraged to bring their own mask, but one will be provided if needed.

NEW UNEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE AVAILABLE

(graphic) The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program is open and accepting applications.

Self-employed, contract, and gig workers not eligible for regular unemployment benefits who are filing for the first time should use the instructions and initial application form to complete their first claim. For more information and links to PAU applications visit https://govstatus.egov.com/ui-benefits/CARES

ABOUT COEIN

COEIN’s website, www.coemergencyinfo.blogspot.com provides a collective resource for up-to-date information. Access to accurate, timely information both locally and nationally is encouraged. Our County Public Health experts point to the Oregon Health Authority and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as good sources of information. Daily situation updates are available via email at http://bit.ly/COVID19UPDATES

COVID-19 phone line: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. 541-699-5109

Central Oregon Emergency Information Network (COEIN), includes Deschutes County Health Services, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, St. Charles Health System, Crook County Health Department, Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Health Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, tri-county public schools, City of Bend, Bend Police, Bend Fire & Rescue, and others. COEIN’s purpose is to collect, coordinate and distribute timely and accurate information.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact the COEIN JIC at 541.316.0087 or centraloregoninfo@gmail.com.