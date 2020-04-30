COEIN Update: Grants available in JeffCo; COVID-19 testing locations

COVID-19 GRANTS NOW AVAILABLE FOR MADRAS & JEFFERSON COUNTY BUSINESSES

The Madras City Council, Madras Redevelopment Commission, Jefferson County Commissioners, and the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC) have set up an Economic Assistance Grant Program to help Jefferson County businesses adversely affected by COVID-19. The Madras City Council appropriated $100,000 for businesses located within Madras city limits and the Madras Redevelopment Commission appropriated $200,000 for businesses located within the Madras Urban Renewal area. Additionally, Jefferson County and COIC have designated $35,000 for businesses outside of Madras city limits but within Jefferson County. Awarded grants will be up to $2,500 per business. City and County task forces have been established to review applications and administer the program.

Learn more and apply online today.

LOCAL BUSINESS LEADERS FOCUS ON ECONOMIC COME BACK PLANNING

(photo) The cities of Bend and Redmond, in collaboration with the Bend Chamber and the Redmond Chamber, recently concluded listening sessions with focus groups from various business sectors in the community to collect feedback that could help inform economic reopening plans. The feedback is designed to help leaders understand what businesses need to help them prepare a comeback plan, as Gov. Kate Brown announces reopening plans. According to a summary from the City of Bend, local business owners are committed to the safety of their customers and employees in order to keep public health a top priority when considering reopening protocols and procedures.

Learn more about the guidance from focus groups

LOCAL COVID-19 TESTING LOCATIONS

(photo) Central Oregonians experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, even mild, are encouraged to seek testing. More than 25 health care partners in the region are now scheduling appointments to test for COVID-19.

Find a local COVID-19 testing location.

Symptoms that may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell.

If you develop any of these for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face.

REPORT COVID-19 DISCRIMINATION OR HARASSMENT

Oregon is a place of welcome. Together we must fight bias that is occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic. Asian-Americans and Native Americans have been denied entry, denied service, or have received less service because of misplaced fears about COVID-19. Incidents of discrimination and harassment are unacceptable. It is illegal to discriminate against someone because you are afraid or believe that their race, color, gender, sexual orientation, religion, ability, or national origin predisposes them to COVID-19 infection. The Oregon Department of Justice urges Oregonians to report acts of hate or bias online or by calling 844-924-BIAS (2427).

CITY OF BEND ENCOURAGES PERIODIC PIPE FLUSHING

Owners of closed businesses or vacation rentals should consider periodically flushing the water pipes in their vacant buildings during the “Stay Home, Save Lives” order, according to recent information from the City of Bend.

When water leaves the City of Bend’s distribution system and enters private service connections, the water may stagnate in the plumbing, appliances or other devices and adversely impact the water quality.

According to the CDC, stagnant or standing water can cause conditions that increase the risk for growth and spread of Legionella (cause of Legionnaires’ disease) and other biofilm-associated bacteria. Stagnant water can also lead to low or undetectable levels of disinfectant, such as chlorine. Depending on the type of interior plumbing, there may also be risk of increased levels of lead and copper. Learn more on the City of Bend’s webpage with resources and information.