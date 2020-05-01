COEIN Update: Face coverings recommended at restaurants

FOOD ESTABLISHMENTS ENCOURAGED TO USE CLOTH FACE COVERINGS

Central Oregon Public Health Departments strongly encourage all local food establishments to use cloth face coverings. While not required, there is strong evidence that face coverings can prevent the spread of COVD-19 from workers who do not show illness symptoms, yet still can spread the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as restaurant kitchens, drive-thru windows and food trucks. Click here for more information on CDC cloth face covering recommendations.

NO KNOWN TRANSMISSION OF COVID-19 THROUGH FOOD OR FOOD PACKAGING

According to the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Agriculture, there is no evidence that food or food packaging is associated with the transmission of COVID-19. Food products do not need to be withdrawn or recalled from the market if someone on the farm or in the processing plant tests positive.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person to person, such as between people who are in close contact with one another, or through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. To further reduce the risk of contracting the virus, Oregon Health Authority recommends people wash their hands often, including before and after preparing meals, before eating and after coming home after being out.