COEIN Update: Curbside glass pickup nixed, expanded BLP meal sites

CURBSIDE GLASS COLLECTION IS SUSPENDED IN BEND

(photo) Bend Garbage/Republic Services and Cascade Disposal/Waste Management are temporarily suspending the collection of curbside glass within the city of Bend until at least May 15. Glass is collected by hand and may pose health and safety risks to collection service employees who need to observe physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols.

For the time being, individuals should do one of the following for glass disposal:

Keep recyclable glass until recycling resumes.

Take recyclable glass to one of these drop off sites: Cascade Disposal, 1300 SE Wilson Ave., Bend, Mon. – Fri., 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Deschutes Recycling at Knott Landfill, 61050 SE 27th St., Bend, Mon. – Sat., 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Place glass in the trash cart.

NOTE: Please do not place glass in recycling carts. This causes issues with sorting and processing recycling. Customers will be notified when curbside glass collection resumes.

BEND-LA PINE SCHOOLS EXPANDS MEALS

(photo) Bend-La Pine Schools is adding two new school sites – for a total of 10 school locations – to its free Grab and Go meal locations beginning Monday, April 13. The two new school locations are Three Rivers School in Sunriver and Westside Village Magnet at Kingston School in Bend. Additionally, each meal will now include items for supper, as well as breakfast and lunch. The free meals are available to children age 0 to 18, Monday to Friday, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Find a complete list of school sites and details on the Bend-La Pine Schools webpage.

HUNTING AND FISHING LIMITED

As hunting and fishing seasons begin the Forest Service wants the public to know that hunting and fishing is permitted in undeveloped areas on national forest lands in accordance with state laws; however all developed recreation sites on the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and the Crooked River National Grassland are closed in response to COVID-19. The forest closure order includes boat ramps. Individuals going fishing should ensure they can enter and exit the water safely. Please be aware that emergencies may strain local resources; search and rescue volunteers may be unavailable, and response times may be slower than usual to protect first responders.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is also limiting hunting and fishing. Non Oregon residents may no longer participate in these activities in Oregon. The restriction extends until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and it is deemed safe to travel into Oregon. This order does not apply to anyone living in Oregon for less than six months who has not yet established residency.

Some states, including Washington, have closed hunting and fishing to limit the spread of the virus. While seasons remain open in Oregon (except for Columbia River salmon/steelhead fishing), resident hunters and anglers should not be travelling to participate. ODFW is hearing concerns from rural communities about people visiting to hunt and fish and placing additional burdens on these communities’ limited resources.

Learn more online.

DESCHUTES COUNTY ALLOCATES FUNDING FOR COVID-19 EMERGENCY RESPONSE

The Deschutes County Commissioners and Deschutes County Sheriff Shane L. Nelson have allocated $500,000 in emergency response funding for immediate COVID-19 related needs in Deschutes County. The funds will allow the county to purchase additional ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies that will help expand regional capacity and help to keep first responders and the community safe.

“We’re working to do everything we can to control and contain the spread of COVID-19,” said Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Henderson. “The health and safety of our communities is our highest priority and we’re going to continue to work together to meet our region’s needs.”

Sheriff L. Shane Nelson added, “Critical equipment can be difficult to get and it is imperative we set this in motion so purchases could be made immediately in the interest of public safety. Working together is vital to success and I am proud of the partnership we have with our commissioners.”

ABOUT COEIN

COEIN’s website, www.coemergencyinfo.blogspot.com provides a collective resource for up-to-date information. Access to accurate, timely information both locally and nationally is encouraged. Our County Public Health experts point to the Oregon Health Authority and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as good sources of information. Daily situation updates are available via email at http://bit.ly/COVID19UPDATES COVID-19 phone line: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. 541-699-5109

Central Oregon Emergency Information Network (COEIN), includes Deschutes County Health Services, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, St. Charles Health System, Crook County Health Department, Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Health Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, tri-county public schools, City of Bend, Bend Police, Bend Fire & Rescue, and others. COEIN’s purpose is to collect, coordinate and distribute timely and accurate information.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact the COEIN JIC at 541.316.0087 or centraloregoninfo@gmail.com.