CODE makes 4 arrests in mid-size organization drug bust

Four Oregon men were arrested after investigators said they were found with methamphetamine inside their vehicles.

The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team had been looking into a mid-size organization that was trafficking commercial quantities of meth throughout the Crook County region.

During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify several components of the operation, some of which included the individuals involved as well as different locations of interest.

Lt. Ken Mannix with CODE said one arrest was made back on Feb. 5 when 63-year-old Troutdale resident Brad Wakefield was contacted on a traffic stop near the intersection of NW Madras Hwy @ NW Ryegrass Rd. in Crook County.

During the search of his 2013 white Ford pickup, detectives located 1/2 pound of meth, as well as evidence of the sales and manufacturing in the vehicle.

He was arrested that day and lodged at the Crook County Adult Jail.

On March 12, CODE said 65-year-old Jeffrey and 58-year-old Rebel Shetler of Prineville, as well as 59-year-old Mark Anderson of Prineville, were contacted on a traffic stop on O’Neil Hwy near mile marker 8 in Crook County.

Anderson was driving the 2001 white Ford pickup when it was pulled over with Jeffrey and Rebel Shetler as passengers.

During a search of the vehicle, detectives located approximately ½ pound of methamphetamine, U.S. currency, and a rifle.

Jeffrey & Rebel Shetler, as well as Anderson, were arrested at this time and lodged at the Crook County Adult Jail.

Members of both the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and the Prineville Police Department assisted CODE detectives throughout this investigation, which also included narcotics K-9 ‘Jett’ from the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.

