CODE investigation leads to arrest of Redmond man for drug trafficking

Central Oregon Drug Enforcement along with Redmond Police arrested a Redmond man on Wednesday for trafficking heroin and methamphetamine through Deschutes County, according to Lt. Ken Mannix.

Detectives with Central Oregon Drug Enforcement arrested 42-year-old Kenneth Crutcher after he left his house at 2727 SW Metolius Ave. in Redmond at around 5:30 p.m.

The arrest was the result of a CODE investigation, Mannix said. Along with the drug trafficking charges, Crutcher also had an active warrant out for his arrest.

When he was arrested, investigators found a large amount of U.S. money and around one-forth of an ounce of methamphetamine in his car, Mannix said.

During a search of Crutcher’s house, investigators found five ounces of methamphetamine, heroine, around 3.5 ounces of butane honey oil, a loaded handgun, packaging material and evidence of drug sales, manufacturing and delivery of methamphetamine and heroin.