Bend man arrested on drug trafficking charges; meth hidden in engine

A 59-year-old Bend man was arrested Friday on drug trafficking charges, according to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team.

Lt. Ken Mannix said CODE team detectives had been investigating Jimmie Ginn for allegedly illegally trafficking commercial quantities of meth throughout the region.

The investigation showed he would travel outside the area, buy large quantities of meth and return to Deschutes County to sell them.

On Friday, law enforcement surveillance teams monitored Ginn’s activities, which included him conducting drug sales, Mannix said.

Around 6 p.m. Ginn was contacted and arrested during a traffic stop at Highway 97 and Grandview Drive in Bend.

During a search of Ginn’s vehicle, detectives found about 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, some of which was individually packaged for sale and concealed inside the vehicle.

The rest of the methamphetamine was hidden within the engine compartment, Mannix said.

Additional evidence of the sales and distribution of methamphetamine was found inside the vehicle, including a large sum of cash.

Ginn was taken to the Deschutes County Jail and charged with possession, manufacture, and delivery of a controlled substance (meth.)