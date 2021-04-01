CODE arrests Bend man for manufacturing, distributing meth

A Bend man was arrested last Thursday for possession, manufacture and distribution of meth in the Central Oregon area, according to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team.

The CODE team has been investigating 46-year-old Bend resident Thomas VanHoose for several months. The investigation revealed that on multiple occasions, VanHoose would bring commercial quantities of methamphetamine into the Central Oregon region and distribute it for-profit around Deschutes County.

On March 25, VanHoose was stopped at a traffic stop near the intersection of NW 33rd and NW Highland in Redmond. Police searched his car and found one pound of methamphetamine and around $19,000 in cash.

VanHoose was lodged at the Deschutes County Jail.

CODE detectives also searched a storage unit connected to VanHoose in Bend, and found around nine pounds of methamphetamine, scales, packaging material, and other evidence of selling and making methamphetamine.