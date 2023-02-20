COCC’s ‘Season of Nonviolence’ hosts free talks of community connection

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) 15th annual Season of Nonviolence is hosting a lineup of free facilitated talks in March focused on community well-being and connectedness, with opportunities available at the college’s Madras, Prineville and Redmond campuses.

Sponsored by the nonprofit Oregon Humanities, and developed through the organization’s Conversation Project:

The “Emerging from Our Homes” talks will take place 5:30-7 p.m. on Monday, March 6, at the COCC Madras campus and from 5:30-7 p.m. on Monday, March 13, at the COCC Redmond campus in Building 3.

and “Relationships for Resilience” will be from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, at COCC Prineville

These events are free and open to the public. There will be 20 seats available per talk.

Emerging from Our Homes centers on post-pandemic, community-centered interactions and the role of the individual to create a safer community for all.

Facilitation is by LeeAnn O’Neill, a former attorney, bilingual family law facilitator for the Deschutes County Circuit Court, board president of Bend Bikes and a founding partner of Central Oregon’s Allyship in Action.

Relationships for Resilience explores the dynamics of strong relationships to pinpoint the qualities and practices that define them, to see how those qualities can be applied to the greater community, from people to ecosystems.

Facilitator Christina de Villier is the connections coordinator for the Greater Hells Canyon Council.

You can visit COCC’s website to register.

For more information on COCC’s 2023 Season of Nonviolence, contact Charlotte Gilbride, coordinator of the Nancy R. Chandler Lecture Series, at 541-383-7257 or cgilbride@cocc.edu, or Christy Walker, director of diversity and inclusion, at 541-383-7412 or cwalker2@cocc.edu.