COCC’s Annual Turkey Trot raises funds and fun

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Still stuffed from all that Thanksgiving stuffing that you need to go for a run?

That might have been the motivation for some at COCC’s 23rd Annual Turkey Trot on Saturday.

The event is a fundraiser benefitting the COCC Foundation which provides scholarship assistance to students and fiscal support for college programs.

“I like that the money goes towards helping students financially. So I thought it was a good cause,” said first time trotter Lisa Friedman.

For other runners it’s an annual family tradition.

“Running around the college is a lot of fun, and just doing with my dad and my sister,” said Tamirat Novak who father teaches at the school.

The littlest of runners weren’t left out of the action, new this year the toddler trot gave kids the chance to run the athletic field.

The event was moved from last weekend due to icy conditions on the course.