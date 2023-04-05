Nearly $600,000 coming to COCC veterans services

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announce nearly $600,000 heading to Central Oregon Community College.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Education and is meant to expand student services at COCC, creating a Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success (CEVSS) on the campus.

This provides programming to improve social, emotional and academic development with a focus on helping students at risk of academic failure.

The senators say the center will be staffed by a team comprised of faculty and staff who are veterans themselves or are experienced working with veterans, community-based veteran-serving organizations, and will also rely on peer-to-peer support among student veterans.