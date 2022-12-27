COCC warning: Water, live wires creating danger at Veridian Apartments site

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Community College is telling people to avoid the area of the Veridian Apartment construction site at its Bend campus due to standing water and live wires.

“Recent inclement weather has created standing water and live wires at the Neighborly Development Veridian construction site on the south side of COCC’s Bend campus (along NW Shevlin Park Road). Out of an abundance of caution, individuals are advised to avoid the area surrounding the construction site until further notice. The site is in the process of being wrapped with caution tape,” COCC said in a statement.

COCC is on winter break and will be back open on Jan. 3.

