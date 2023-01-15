COCC to unveil local Black artist exhibition ahead of Black History Month

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) will unveil an art exhibition featuring local Black artists this week, in anticipation of Black History Month.

The “Black Excellence Art Showcase” will run Jan. 18 through Feb. 24 at the Pinckney Gallery on the Bend Campus, with an opening reception from 5-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The exhibit is being organized by COCC’s Afrocentric Studies Club. It’s a first for the college, and it includes work from elementary-aged students up through adults, including first Bend Creative Laureate Mosley Wotta.

COCC art instructor June Park is also organizing a community art project focused on Black femme individuals, which will be on display during that same period. Those attending the opening reception are invited to bring a photo of a Black femme individual they would like to honor.

For additional information, contact June Park at 541-383-7701, ext. 2196, or jlpark@cocc.edu.

Learn more about the exhibit at cocc.edu/programs/art/pinckney_gallery.