COCC suspends online course fees; no tuition hike for 2021-22 school year

The COCC board on Wednesday voted to suspend online course fees and keep tuition at its current rate for the 2021-22 school year.

For in-district students, COCC’s tuition will remain $109 per credit.

Tuition at COCC is based upon a student’s residency and the number of credits they take each term.

“We know that community college students are among those most adversely impacted by the pandemic and the resulting economic downturn,” said Dr. Laurie Chesley, COCC’s president. “COCC remains committed to being both affordable and accessible. I am grateful to our Board for approving this 0% tuition and fees increase for the academic year ahead. Now is the time for COCC to help as many Central Oregonians as possible begin, resume, or reimagine their education goals.”

If tuition remains a prohibitive cost for some students, there are many sources of financial aid available, including COCC Foundation scholarships, which last year offered nearly 400 awards to students totaling $1.7 million.