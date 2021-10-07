COCC, Summit High placed on lockout; compass mistaken for weapon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Community College and Summit High School were placed on brief lockouts Thursday afternoon when someone at the college’s culinary school reported someone had a gun.

Turns out, it was a compass and the lockouts were quickly lifted.

According to police, at 3:12 pm, multiple callers reported a handgun was pointed at an occupied classroom at COCC Cascade Culinary Institute, located at 2555 NW Campus Village Way in Bend.

Bend Police, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and Redmond Police responded to the location.

COCC was placed on lockdown at 3:34 pm.

Pacific Crest and Summit High Schools were placed in SECURE (formerly Lock OUT).

The situation prompted COCC to send an emergency text to students and staff urging them to “lock doors, turn off lights, stay out of sight. Maintain silence, prepare to evade or defend.”

Police were quickly on the scene, but were just as quickly able to determine the situation was a false alarm.