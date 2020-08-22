▶️ COCC students adjust plans after college closes on-campus housing

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

It was only in July that Central Oregon Community College approved a reopening plan, which includes opening Wickiup Residence Hall at 50% capacity.

This week’s decision to close on-campus housing means up to 150 students have to find somewhere else to live.

“We’re encouraging those students to call the housing office,” Jenn Kovitz, COCC director of communications, said. “Or to email and set up a time to speak with our housing staff about those alternate options.”

COCC’s dining hall and fitness center will also be closed.

Kovitz says there is not a specific housing alternative put in place yet, but options will be explored on a student-by-student basis.

Neighboring OSU-Cascades plans to open its dorms.

However, Kovitz says they don’t have space to share with COCC.

“OSU is also operating at a reduced capacity,” Kovitz sais. “And that also alters their ability to house their own students.”

Kovitz says in the past, the majority of students living in the residence hall were from out of the district.

However, she says the lack of on-campus housing shouldn’t discourage students from continuing their studies.

“Any of our career and technical education courses are going to have in-person learning opportunities this fall so that students can complete the degree or certificate that they need with that essential hands-on learning,” Kovitz said.

COCC will revisit its on-campus housing plan winter 2021.

“As numbers change and we learn more about the Coronavirus, we have to adapt to whatever that newest information is,” Alicia Moore, COCC student affairs vice president said.