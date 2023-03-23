COCC Redmond hosting hands-on CTE preview day

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Community College-Redmond is hosting Career and Technical Education Preview Day April 7.

COCC’s Redmond campus will host students from Redmond’s three high schools.

It’s a day of hands-on learning for those interested in the automotive, manufacturing and apprenticeship programs.

COCC says “Planned demos include a look at the automotive program’s Tesla and its advanced driver-assistance system, and experiential discovery in carpentry and metal fabrication, among other sessions, with students rotating through a set of stations. Materials and information about the college’s veterinary tech program will also be shared. Attendees will tour the campus and enjoy a free lunch, with coordination partnership from the High Desert Education Service District.”

This is the campus’ first time time offering the CTE preview day, but they hope to make it an annual event that shows high school students what programs they have to offer.