$1.2 million to fix COCC Redmond campus heating problems

COCC Redmond campus
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Friday, October 13th 2023

Central Oregon Community College is spending more than $1 million to fix heating units on their Redmond campus. 

The school said eight units in the campus tech building failed, leaving an entire building of classrooms without heat.

The board of directors approved a budget of $1.2 million to replace the units. It will take a little more than five months for the equipment to arrive.

Only one classroom is being used this session. Space heaters will be used to keep students warm this winter. 

RELATED: COCC begins two weeks of on-campus JobFest events

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Top Local Stories

co-daily

Loading...