▶️ COCC celebrates 25 years at Redmond campus

Central Oregon Community College celebrated 25 years in Redmond Thursday.

The Redmond campus started as just one building. In 25 years, they have expanded to four and added two sites elsewhere in the city.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating 25 years over that time through both credit and our community, education and professional development opportunities. We have had 30,000 students come through our doors,” said Amy Ward, Redmond Campus Director for COCC.

The Veterinary Technician program, Manufacturing and Applied Technology Center and Apprenticeship program are the school’s shining accomplishments

