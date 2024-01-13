Weekend closures for COCC and OSU-Cascades due to snow and road conditions

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Saturday, January 13th 2024

COCC and OSU-Cascades announced weekend closures due to snow and road conditions.

COCC classes and events canceled and all campuses closed Saturday, Jan. 13th and continuing through end-of-day Sunday, Jan. 14th.

For closure information, go to https://www.cocc.edu/emergency.

If members of the public are interested in receiving COCC Alert, the college’s emergency notifications, they can follow the sign-up instructions online.

The Oregon State University also says their Cascades campus is closed Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 13th-14th.

Employees whose job descriptions are designated as essential positions are expected to report to work at their regularly scheduled time.

For information visit OSUcascades.edu. More Info Here

