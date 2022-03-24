COCC named Oregon’s newest Tree Campus USA for tree care commitment

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Community College has just been named as Oregon’s newest Tree Campus USA.

The National Arbor Day Foundation has given the title to seven other Oregon colleges and universities for meeting certain tree care standards.

According to Kristin Ramstad, manager of ODF’s Urban and Community Forestry Assistance Program, the minimum requirements are as follows:

Establishment of a campus tree advisory committee

Evidence of a campus tree care plan

Verification of the plan’s dedicated annual expenditures

Observing Arbor Day

Creating a service-learning project aimed at engaging the student body

“Their campus tree care plan is very thorough and set to meet the highest standards,” said Ramstad. “They engaged students to inventory their campus trees as well.”

COCC’s sustainability coordinator Noelle Copley said the college’s forestry and GIS faculty as well as the grounds department have been committed to caring for trees on campus for many years.

“The trees on campus are an important part of the community here by providing habitat, recreation, a place for learning, and honestly, stress relief,” she said. “I hear from so many students and faculty who enjoy walking and exploring the natural parts of campus any chance they get. We are excited to be part of the Arbor Day network and collaborate with our local community.”

Central Oregon Community College was established in 1949 and most recently had enrollment of around 11,000.

The other Tree Campus USA institutions in Oregon are:

Corban University

Eastern Oregon University

Oregon State University

Portland Community College

Portland State University

Southern Oregon University

Western Oregon University

The Arbor Day Foundation launched the Tree Campus USA program in 2008. Since then, close to 400 universities and colleges nationwide have earned the designation.

Learn more about the Tree Campus USA program here.