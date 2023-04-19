COCC hosts JobFest 2023

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

More than 40 employers are going to be at Central Oregon Community College for JobFest 2023.

This is a chance to speak with recruiters about topics from internships to full time jobs, to volunteer opportunities.

The event is free and open to COCC students and alumni.

Here are some tips from the college to make your experience more successful:

Research employers

Update your resume

Dress for success

Prepare questions to ask

Practice answering questions

Send a follow-up thank you note

JobFest is on Thursday April 27th in the COCC Coats Campus Center from 10am – 1pm. If you need help with your resume, head to Cascades Hall on April 21st from 10am – 4pm.

