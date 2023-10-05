COCC JobFest could help you land job with one of 40 local companies

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Community College is holding a series of job fairs at its campuses in October, hoping to help connect people with jobs at more than 40 local companies and agencies.

The 2023 Fall JobFest is free and open to the public. They will be held 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on the following dates and COCC campus locations:

Redmond on Oct. 9

Madras on Oct. 11

Bend on Oct. 17

Prineville on Oct. 24

Here is more from COCC:

JobFest is a chance to explore different career fields and learn more about individual organizations. Attendees can discover employment, internship and volunteer opportunities while finding out the types of skills and experiences needed for these positions. Visit cocc.edu/departments/cap/career-services/jobfest.aspx to learn more and view the lists of participating employers.

“This is a great opportunity to speak directly to recruiters and ask questions about companies and specific jobs,” said Diane Pritchard, COCC’s director of careers, advising and personal counseling. “While you may not leave JobFest with an offer in hand, you’ll leave with a better understanding of where you want to apply for positions and who to get in touch with to follow up.”

To polish or craft resumes in advance, attendees can visit cocc.edu/departments/cap for guidance and samples. Or contact CAP Services at 541-383-7200 or capservices@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.