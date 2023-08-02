COCC offering $1.9 million in scholarships for 2023-24 school year

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Students at Central Oregon Community College can apply for $1.9 million in scholarships for the 2023-24 school year through the COCC Foundation.

COCC says the amount available this year is an all-time high for the scholarship fund for students with financial need.

According to the school, $5,000 is enough to cover tuition and fees for 12 credits per term for three terms. The foundation is offering 400 scholarships.

Applications close Oct. 20. Those who are interested should visit cocc.edu/foundation.

At COCC, scholarship students — in programs as diverse as biology, firefighting and aviation — earn an average GPA of 3.34 and take two credits more per term than their peers, according to the most recent data. More than 8% of credit-seeking students at COCC received a Foundation scholarship this past year.

“These scholarships are made possible by a philanthropic community that includes more than 540 individuals and businesses, donors who provide support of all size to improve lives through education at COCC,” said Brittany Nichols, director of COCC Foundation programs.

An expanded application process, initiated in 2022, allows students to apply during one of two windows: beginning Feb. 1 or Aug. 1. “This gives students who enrolled after the spring a chance to apply during the fall cycle, and selected students in the spring cycle can then enroll for fall term sooner,” Nichols explained.

COCC’s fall term admissions deadline is Sept. 17 and classes begin Sept. 25.