COCC foundation awards record $1.72M in scholarships for 2020-21

The Central Oregon Community College (COCC) Foundation announced Tuesday it has offered a record $1.72 million in scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year, helping some 380 students as they pursue educational ambitions at the college.

“This is a reflection of our compassionate community, including our dedicated supporters from the past year, representing more than 550 individual and business donors who gave gifts large and small to improve lives through education at COCC,” said Brittany Nichols, director of COCC Foundation programs. “And scholarships often make or break a student’s ability to attend college.”

Annual Foundation scholarships are awarded at COCC based on financial needs and a demonstrated commitment to educational goals.

A full scholarship totals $4,500, enough to cover tuition and fees for three terms, allowing for 12 credits per term.

At COCC, scholarship students — in programs as diverse as biology, fire science and aviation — post an average GPA of 3.35 and take 2.15 more credits per term than their peers.

“There is still unmet need in our scholarship program,” Nichols added. “Forty percent of qualified students who applied for a Foundation scholarship did not receive one due to funding abilities.”

Visit the COCC Foundation at cocc.edu/give to learn how tax-deductible, year-end giving can contribute to the advancement of local lives.

The nonprofit COCC Foundation, incorporated in 1955, is the oldest of its kind in Oregon. It is separate from the college, and governed by a volunteer board of trustees composed of professional, business and community leaders.