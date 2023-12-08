▶️ COCC students donate refurbished SUV to Meals on Wheels

by Peyton Thomas

With the help of Central Oregon Community College students and a new engine, a formerly un-driveable Ford SUV is ready for the Council on Aging of Central Oregon‘s Meals on Wheels program.

“This is really going to help impact our ability to bring those hot meals to our Meals on Wheels clients in south county,” said Cassie Regimbal, executive director of Council on Aging. “We now have a vehicle that’s safe, which was something that we were concerned about given the weather.”

They plan to use it to deliver meals to La Pine and Sunriver.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: New Coast Guard recruiting method aimed at COCC culinary students

RELATED: Free farm-to-table meal kits for Sisters seniors through pilot program

After the vehicle was donated to COCC, Automotive Technology Director Jared Green’s group of students purchased the required parts and completed the installation.

“The hands-on experience is very, very valuable because you can have all the practice and all the theory in the world, but until you actually do it with your own two hands, that is where you really start to learn something,” Green said. “To be able to do a project like this with students that is live, and it was going to be transporting food for a good cause, they really took ownership of it.”

Malacai Alire is one of the students who spent the last few weeks rehabbing the vehicle.

“I think it’s absolutely awesome. I thought was just a customer’s vehicle,” he said. “Once I found out I was actually going to a good cause, it really put more meaning behind the entire process.”

Alire says the whole process took about three weeks, from when the SUV rolled into the shop, to finishing all the necessary adjustments.