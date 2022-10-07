COCC holding free drive-thru flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Community College is hosting a free drive-thru flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The clinic, which runs from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., will be held in the Barber Library parking lot on the COCC campus. It’s in conjunction with Deschutes County.

People can drive, bike or walk through the clinic. All community members can take part. But those wanting the COVID-19 booster are asked to bring a current vaccination card.

Vaccines that will be available include:

Regular strength flu vaccine for ages six months and older (not the high-dose version)

Bivalent COVID-19 booster Pfizer vaccine

Primary COVID-19 vaccine series of Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax for ages five and older.

