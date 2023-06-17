▶️ U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer speaks at COCC’s Commencement ceremony

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

COCC returned to a more traditional Commencement ceremony, held on their Bend campus field Saturday.

It was the first traditional Commencement ceremony since 2019.

More than 250 students attended Saturday’s ceremony along with their family and friends.

U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer served as the Commencement speaker.

This year, COCC awarded more than 700 degrees.