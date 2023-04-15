▶️ COCC ‘Clothing Connection’ gearing up for second-ever fashion show

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

The Clothing Connection is preparing for its second-ever fashion show.

“The fashion show this coming Friday will be a celebration of this resource for students, the partnership of the two campuses and some education about sustainable fabrics and how to shop with a sustainability focus in mind because it’s good for the planet,” COCC Education and Childhood Development Associate Professor Angie Cole said.

The Clothing Connection is a Central Oregon Community College-OSU Cascades joint project, meant to keep clothing accessible for college students.

“The clothing connection has been awesome. It’s a place I can come and use the stylist’s experience and collect clothing for future interviewing opportunities,” OSU Cascades business administration student Boaz Johnson said.

It offers a wide variety of “gently used” clothing items to help students dress for important occasions for cheap, and sometimes, for free.

“It’s a resource meant to meet students needs as they dress for work, interviews, field placements, internships- they can come once a term and choose up to 10 gently used items for free,” Cole said.

Most items are donated from the community, and the Clothing Connection is open to all COCC and OSU Cascades students.

The Clothing Connection fashion show is April 21. The first show begins at 3 p.m. A second will be help at 7 p.m. It is open to the public and tickets are free here.