▶️ Students show off donated threads at COCC fashion show

Central Oregon Community College hosted a fashion show Friday to raise money for Clothing Connection. It’s a free resource for students at COCC and OSU-Cascades.

Clothing Connection is a closet filled with donated clothing items from the community. The aim is to help students dress for school, work, internships or interviews.

The fashion show featured students walking the runway in donated threads to highlight the resource and emphasize sustainable clothing.

“What I’m hoping people get out of it is just realizing the Clothing Connection’s impact on our local community and diverting clothing away from the landfill,” said Shelby Sauer, OSU-Cascades Student Government Director of Sustainability