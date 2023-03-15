COCC camp lets students be an exchange student in China without leaving Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Community College is offering a free “Summer in China” camp for middle and high school students.

No, they aren’t actually going to China. The college will bring that country’s culture to the classroom.

The program is made to simulate what it’s like to be an exchange student in China.

The students will be immersed in the language and culture, focusing on different themes every week like food, sports and geography.

The program accepts 20 middle schoolers and 20 high schoolers.

You can apply at this link. The application window closes Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.