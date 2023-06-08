by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

Rep. Lori Chavez-Deremer, R-Ore., was invited by Central Oregon Community College to speak at this year’s commencement. That decision led to backlash from some students and staff.

Students say concerns come from — what they allege — are Chavez-Deremer’s anti-transgender stances.

An email from college president Laurie Chesley was sent out to students and staff on Tuesday, that stating mistakes were made in the speaker selection process. But, she will not rescind the invitation.

“President Chesley admitted that some mistakes were made. The most critical was no faculty or students input was sought around neither the criteria by which we choose commencement speakers, nor the commencement speaker invitation itself,” Director of Marketing and Public Relations with COCC Jenn Kovitz said.

Sophomore Mal Soleto says the congresswoman has voted against trans rights.

“She has signed and co-sponsored some bills that are unfortunately really transphobic and target a large majority of students as they fall under the LGBTQ umbrella,” Soleto said.

One bill in question is the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, generally prohibiting school athletic programs from allowing individuals whose biological sex at birth was male to participate in programs for girls or women.

The other, the Parents Bill of Rights Act, establishes various rights of parents regarding public elementary or secondary school education, creating concerns from Democrats that the bill could dictate curriculum or determine books in school libraries.

Both bills were co-sponsored by Chavez-Deremer.

Kovitz says the selection of the congresswoman was based on precedent.

“Senator Ron Wyden (a Democrat), former representative Greg Walden (a Republican) have both spoke, so there was precedent there. But the congresswoman’s voting record was not taken into consideration when that invitation was sent,” Kovitz said.

Despite opposition, President Chesley says COCC will not take back the invitation to the congresswoman. Chesley wrote in the email: “While I acknowledge and regret that choosing a political person has caused pain to some members of our community, I still believe that we must engage with those with whom we disagree, no matter how passionately and viscerally.”

Chavez-Deremer’s team did state the congresswoman supports the LGBTQ+ community in a phone conversation on Wednesday.

Soleto says that’s not enough.

“Unfortunately, the bills that she signed were in opposition of rights for the LGBTQ community. Trans people are a part of that community. Signing those bills were not in support of our community,” Soleto said.

Kovtiz says COCC recognizes every student’s right to self-expression and encourages it. The college hopes students show up to commencement civilly and in the spirit of celebration.