▶️ Chavez-DeRemer responds to COCC student backlash over commencement invite

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

About a dozen protesters took to the streets of the Central Oregon Community College campus Wednesday to speak out against the choice of Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer for commencement speaker.

The protest was happening outside the Boyle Education Center where a college board meeting was happening.

The college received backlash for the selection of the freshman Republican congresswoman to speak at graduation, which happens Saturday. Students demanded the invitation be canceled, citing what they say are Chavez-DeRemer’s voting record and stance on LGBTQ+ issues.

COCC President Laurie Chesley said last week that the college will not take back the invitation to the congresswoman. The college said that both Democratic and Republican members of Congress have been invited in the past to speak.

Chavez-DeRemer responded to request to rescind her invitation during an interview with KBND this week.

“I was very honored to be invited. I think it’s important to address the school body to say ‘Congratulations. You’ve had a major step in your education,'” Chavez-DeRemer said. “Everybody has a right to free speech. They have a right to stand up and express their opinions. I believe in that wholeheartedly. So, I’m looking forward to meeting all the students that are there, shake their hands, let the get to know me. And maybe they’ll have a difference of opinion.”