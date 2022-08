by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Community College will host its first ever hiring fair at their Bend campus Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

The college wants to hire for full and part time positions. They include custodial, landscaping and dining services jobs.

Candidates can learn more about the fair by visiting cocc.edu/hiringfairs.

